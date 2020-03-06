Kernaghan Adjusters Expands Their Presence in the Vancouver Island Market with New Senior Adjuster

Vancouver Island, BC, March 6, 2020/InsPress/ – Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm is pleased to announce that Robin Stevens CIP has joined the Kernaghan team in its Nanaimo, BC office.

Prior to Robin’s career in the insurance industry, he spent over 20 years in the autobody industry. There, Robin completed appraisals and damage estimates on automobiles, recreational vehicles and marine vessels. The experience he gained lent itself well to his first position as a Procurement Manager in the Calgary autobody industry.

After attaining experience examining property and liability claims, Robin moved to independent adjusting in 2002. Since then, he has trained and supervised various levels of independent adjusters, investigated complex and large losses and handled a wide array of catastrophe work in North America.

“I’m excited to welcome Robin to Kernaghan,” said Owen Watson BSc, CIP, Cert CII (London Market) Vice President B.C. Operations. “Adding Robin to our team strengthens our presence on Vancouver Island. Alongside Debbie Halstead and Brad Murray, we truly have a talented trio of adjusters.”

Robin will service both coasts of Vancouver Island in addition to central and southern Vancouver Island.

About Kernaghan Adjusters

Kernaghan Adjusters is a federally incorporated national independent adjusting firm with offices across Canada. It is committed to providing superior property and casualty adjusting and risk management solutions to its domestic and international clients. It is recognized as a firm that delivers on service. As the first national, independent adjusting firm in Canada, it has 65 years worth of claims adjusting knowledge to provide to its clients.

