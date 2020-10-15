Kernaghan Adjusters Strengthen Calgary Team with New Hire

CALGARY, AB, OCT. 15, 2020/insPRESS/ – Kernaghan Adjusters, Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm, are pleased to announce the addition of Colin Schadlich to their Alberta team. Colin’s wealth of experience and knowledge will be instrumental in further strengthening Kernaghan’s Calgary operations.

Colin’s 20 year career in the insurance industry began with HB Group in 2000 while working in Underwriting and Sales. Before long, Colin moved to the claims department where he quickly developed his skills in handling automobile and property claims as well as managing pre-arbitration files. In the years that followed, Colin’s role developed into evaluating building damages and large content losses.

With a proven dedication to learning and growth, Colin has become an expert in large losses, high end homes, condominium claims and complex liability files for both personal and commercial property claims. Colin will also be an important member of the KA CAT team having gained valuable experience working on catastrophe claims throughout Alberta and British Columbia.

Colin takes pride in building lasting relationships with insurers and brokers by providing first class service. “We look forward to introducing our clients to the experience and expertise that Colin brings to the table. His reputation for quality customer service as well as his proficiency in Xactimate will be a strong asset to our team” commented Michelle Short, Calgary Branch Manager.

