Len Garinger promoted to general manager

BRANTFORD, ON, JULY 16, 2020/insPRESS/ – I’m very excited to announce that Len Garinger has accepted the position of General Manager for Itech effective immediately. Len’s key mandate will be to continue to grow Itech across Ontario. Len’s most recent role has been Project Manager and prior to that he held various roles within the industry which gained him very relevant experience such as moving from laborer to running heavy equipment and site supervision.

Len’s drive and commitment for providing top notch customer service for our clients, along with his ongoing curiosity and focus for continuous improvement will help ensure Itech remains focused on providing professionalism and service levels which we are very focused on maintaining. Len has a wonderful family; he and his wife Rebecca adopted three children and have recently been blessed with a newborn baby girl.

Itech is expanding and looking for new talent. Although Covid-19 has created very uncertain times, we are fortunate to be in a position of growth.

If you are looking for a new challenge please reach out to:

Neil Blinco

President

neil.blinco@itechgroup.ca