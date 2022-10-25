Let’s Insure the ‘Vampire Facial’ Providers this Halloween!

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – In the spirit of Halloween, it’s the right time to talk about providing the right E&O insurance to the “Vampire Facial” providers. Halloween is upon us, which means beauticians are going to get busy treating their clients with luxurious treatments.



What is a Vampire Facial though?

Recently, you must have seen celebrities on Instagram with faces slathered in blood, don’t mistake that for Halloween makeup as it is a skin care treatment popularly known as “vampire facial” or platelet rich (PRP) therapy. The procedure combines micro-needling Platelet-Rich Plasma extracted from the patient’s blood and spreading all over their face to rejuvenate their complexion.

As terrifying as this may sound, the consequences of any mishap during this delicate treatment can be devastating for Beauty Professionals, resulting in unexpected financial losses, tarnishing the reputation, and even closure.

Ensure Vampire Facial providers have protection to recover from such financial losses with CHES Special Risk’ Salon & Spa Insurance

“In recent years, CHES has been successful in building a solid team of underwriters with a focus on E&O insurance and securing substantial in-house capacity. We regularly innovate and update the policies to cover these new procedures and keep up with the rapidly evolving market, just like the advances occurring within the beauty industry “, says Gary Hirst, President and CEO, CHES Special risk.

“Our distinctive approach to complex and unique risks covers hazards that conventional package insurers may overlook or underinsure. Our package policies can provide not only Errors and Omissions Coverage/ Medical Malpractice, but also Commercial General Liability.

Brokers seeking a comprehensive policy for their clients, reach out to CHES Underwriters. Our team will gladly assist them in curating a tailored policy suitable to their needs”, added Hirst.

Happy Halloween from everyone at CHES Special Risk, we hope you enjoy the day with spooky fun, lots of tricks and hopefully very few tricks!

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca