Madison Cheffins, Broker Engagement Manager at APOLLO, helps raise donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, APR. 19, 2021/insPRESS/ — APOLLO Broker Engagement Manager, Madison Cheffins, has banded together with fellow insurance industry peers to help raise donations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC). Teams from a variety of industries across Canada are competing for the title of “Man or Woman of the Year” – awarded to the people who successfully raise the most money.

Cheffins’ team is composed of heavy hitters from the insurance industry: team captain, Mathew Manol, Andy Cartwright, Ty George, Shane Roney, Joe Seney, and Alex Tsinos. The philanthropic competition lasts for ten weeks, and Cheffins’ team has set a goal to raise $50.000.

Through their efforts, and the donations of their supporters, Cheffins and her teammates will provide vital funding to an invaluable charity. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada’s core goal is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLSC achieves this through the provision of programs and delivery of services to improve the lives of Canadians affected by blood cancers from coast to coast.

Each participant in the fundraising initiative is driven by personal experiences, to help the cause and the many individuals suffering from blood cancer.

“My Grandpa Cheffins battled with blood cancer. He left an incredible legacy behind for his family and everyone he knew. He was a part of the Royal Canadian Air Force in WW2, and he wanted his family to live with gratitude and for everyone to do their part,” says Cheffins. “I wish to honor him and others by raising awareness through preventative screening and to raise funds for treatments. How amazing would it be to find a cure for good!”

All donations, no matter the size, will provide critical funding for vital research, quality of life programs and enable the LLSC to offer support to over 100,000 Canadians and families affected by blood cancer.

To donate, click on the link below:

https://secure.llscanada.org/site/TR?fr_id=1090&pg=team&team_id=1193

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.