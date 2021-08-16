Making BIG Waves in Nova Scotia: Billyard Insurance Expands in Eastern Canada

WELLAND, ON, AUGUST, 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) has officially expanded into Nova Scotia, making their first mark on Eastern Canada. The company whose philosophy is to “think BIG” saw this business move into the Maritimes as a natural succession of growth after successfully expanding into Western Canada early this year.

Jennifer Smith, BIG’s Director of Business Development has been at the forefront of the Nova Scotia expansion process and expects it to be highly advantageous for the organization. She explained, “As BIG grows, we see ourselves becoming a strong national brokerage. Having expanded into Alberta early this year, and now in Nova Scotia, this strategic move will further propel our long-term business goal of building a strong national presence.”

Jennifer emphasized the strategic growth opportunities within the province saying, “In Nova Scotia, we felt there was an atmosphere where we would be able to grow.” Ready to shake things up a bit in this new territory, she noted that, “With so few changes in that market recently, both our local broker connections and company partners were enthusiastically supportive of the development.”

BIG has indeed earned its reputation as the home for Canada’s most talented brokers, and specifically in Nova Scotia, they found their reputation preceded them as Managing Partners sought them out for branch opportunities. “We are thrilled to partner with high-caliber insurance professionals who will represent the BIG brand well in Nova Scotia,” Jennifer commented.

The BIG leadership team has intentionally built internal structures and supports to further expand on a national scale. As BIG’s President Stephen Billyard reflected on some of their strategies, he said, “We focused on bringing in talented team members for key management positions, creating technology solutions that satisfied the needs of a rapidly growing brokerage, and building operational infrastructure that supports national growth.” Once these structures were in place, the interest quickly took off and resulted in explosive growth for the independent brokerage.

President Stephen Billyard emphasized how BIG’s workplace culture, business structure, and investment in broker tools and technology is appealing to the younger generation of high-performing insurance professionals. “We found that brokers and agents all across the country are looking for the type of entrepreneurial opportunity that BIG provides. Here they are able to take their careers to the next level and leverage their skills to be more profitable and effective in the industry,” he explained.

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to partner with the BIG Family in Eastern Canada and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-office-opportunities to learn more about BIG branch office opportunities.

