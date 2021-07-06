Maltman International appoints new Senior Manager of Business Development

TORONTO, ON, JULY 6, 2021/insPRESS/ – Kyle Winston, President of Maltman International, and CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Michael Butler has joined the company as Senior Manager of Business Development. Mr. Butler will focus on Business Development and End to End Client Services Management throughout Canada.

Michael Butler has been involved in the insurance and risk industry for the past thirty (30) years in senior business development roles encompassing forensic engineering, insurance adjusting, vendor/supply chain management, restoration, and insurance technology.

Mr. Butler expresses excitement and enthusiasm in representing the Maltmans team stating “An iconic name for years in the adjusting landscape, I look forward to developing and furthering business relationships.”

Varma Singh, Managing Director, adds “I am delighted that Michael has chosen to join Maltmans. He is known business development leader within the insurance industry and has worked tirelessly with several charitable causes over the years. I wish him an excellent integration and success within the Maltmans team.”

Mr. Butler has a proven track record as a Leader in Business Development successfully responding to RFP’s and Procurement programs. Mr. Butler was an Associate with the Insurance Broker Association of Ontario (IBAO) and Ontario Risk Managers Society (ORIMS), and sits on the CatIQ Connect Steering Committee, Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). A proud graduate from Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology, Michael has been a Board Member of WICC (Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade) since 2005 and Co-Chairs their annual Gala since 2008 with all efforts going to fund CCS (Canadian Cancer Society) Research and Grants.

Mr. Winston mentioned, “I am very excited to have Michael join our team; his dynamic personality and relationships within the insurance industry will only serve to strengthen the Maltmans brand.”

Mr. Butler will be based in the Maltman International Head Office in Toronto, Canada and will report to Varma Singh, Managing Director.

About Maltman International

Founded in 1949, Maltman International offers high-end specialty claims service for Errors and Omissions, Directors and Officers Liability, Environmental, Commercial Liability and London Programs. Managed by our respective operations in Dallas and Toronto, superior customer service is delivered throughout the United States and Canada.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

