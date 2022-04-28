Manitoba Flood Warnings issued

April 28, 2022 by Ecclesiastical Insurance
TORONTO, ON, APRIL 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Manitoba has issued a flood warning for the province’s Red River Valley, from the southern community of Emerson near the US border up to the Red River Floodway inlet just south of Winnipeg. A high-water advisory has also been issued for the Whiteshell lakes area, the province said, as levels on most lakes are still rising because of last weekend’s rain and snow melt.
During this time, it is important to keep up to date so for more information, go to the Government of Manitoba at www.manitoba.ca/flooding.
If possible and if it is safe to do so, then there are some simple and practical steps you can take to mitigate further damage to your property.
In addition, once the flood waters have subsided then there are several practical steps that you can also take to mitigate further damage as follows:
More information can be found in our Flood Smart bulletin, and at the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, Best Practices on Flood Protection, Prevention and Mitigation training module.
