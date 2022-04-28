Manitoba Flood Warnings issued

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Manitoba has issued a flood warning for the province’s Red River Valley, from the southern community of Emerson near the US border up to the Red River Floodway inlet just south of Winnipeg. A high-water advisory has also been issued for the Whiteshell lakes area, the province said, as levels on most lakes are still rising because of last weekend’s rain and snow melt.

During this time, it is important to keep up to date so for more information, go to the Government of Manitoba at www.manitoba.ca/flooding.

If possible and if it is safe to do so, then there are some simple and practical steps you can take to mitigate further damage to your property.

Consider what needs to be moved out of your premises and/or associated outbuilding(s), garage or shed. If possible, all moveable contents including rugs, carpets, electronic equipment, art and artifacts, furniture, etc. should be removed to a safe place, away from the flood affected area. If this is not possible or practical, then move these items to an upper floor above the anticipated flood level.

Vehicles and mechanical equipment such as lawn mowers, snow blowers, etc., should be removed from the grounds to a place of safety.

Put plugs in sinks, basins and baths and weigh these down with a sandbag or other heavy object.

In addition, once the flood waters have subsided then there are several practical steps that you can also take to mitigate further damage as follows:

First check that it is safe to enter your property – use caution as there may be hidden dangers in flood waters such as sharp objects, raised manhole covers and pollutants. If your property has suffered damage, contact your insurance broker who will notify your insurers on your behalf. Always wear waterproof outerwear, gloves, boots and a face mask when clearing up after a flood. If your electricity supply is not already switched off at the main intake, get a qualified and licensed electrician to do this. DO NOT touch sources of electricity when standing in flood water. You can get water out of your premises using a pump or generator. Position the generator outside and only pump out when the flood levels outside the property are lower than inside, this reduces the risk of structural damage. Shovel any mud away evenly from both sides of a wall, again this reduces the potential for pressure build up and possible structural damage. If you are drying the property naturally then keep all doors and windows open as much as possible. If dehumidifiers are being used, then close external doors and windows. In most cases, your insurance company will send an independent loss adjuster to assess the damage and coordinate the cleanup process. They will confirm what repairs are needed and what is covered by your insurance policy.

More information can be found in our Flood Smart bulletin, and at the Ecclesiastical Specialist School™, Best Practices on Flood Protection, Prevention and Mitigation training module.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact:

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca