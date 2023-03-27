Markel Canada is pleased to host The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport and Sport Law for the Hope on the Horizon Tour

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada is pleased to be welcoming Sport Law and the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) for legal and leadership workshops to increase the capacity of sport leaders to manage the complexities of leading an ethically driven and legally sound sport organization.

The Hope on the Horizon Tour was conceived as part of Sport Law and the CCES’s commitment to meaningfully support the community that we have been a part of for over 30 years. In response to increased expectations on ethically managing and governing provincial, territorial and community sport organizations, these workshops will focus on supporting the leaders that are an instrumental part of the Canadian sport landscape.

“We believe that hope is the one thing that can change everything, which is why we have committed to launching the Hope on the Horizon Tour. We are so excited to bring this national initiative to St. John’s with Sport NL this month for a coordinated effort that connects, educates, and inspires leaders to modernize their business practices,” shared Steve Indig, Sport Law partner.

“The CCES believes in working collaboratively to address unethical behaviours and promoting a values-based approach that will ensure positive sport experiences for all. As part of our commitment to fostering safe and welcoming environments through True Sport, we are excited to support provincial and territorial sport leaders who are integral to making sport better.” said Karri Dawson, Executive Director, Values-Based Sport, CCES.

Markel Canada will be host to the Hope on the Horizon Tour on September 12, 2023. The legal and leadership workshops will be hosted in Toronto for provincial and community sport organizations in Ontario who are seeking meaningful support to ethically managing and governing their organizations. To learn more about Hope on the Horizon in Toronto and to find out how you can attend, please contact Maddie Livingston (maddie.livingston@markel.com).

“We thank Sport Law and CCES for allowing us to host and support the Hope on the Horizon Tour” says Andrew Poulton, Vice President of Sectors at Markel Canada. “We have a strong presence and vested interest in safe sport and ethical governance across the amateur sport industry and have for many years. Being able to offer protection and risk management to our mutual clients is what has helped solidify Markel Canada as a leading sport insurer and partner to national and provincial sport organizers and players” Poulton continues.

The Hope on the Horizon Tour is being hosted across Canada, for more information on upcoming events, click here. For media inquiries and to learn more about the Hope on the Horizon Tour, please contact Dina Bell-Laroche, Sport Law Partner, at 613-294-4118 or dblaroche@sportlaw.ca.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit www.markelinternational.ca

About Sport Law

Sport Law has been providing strategic insight to the Canadian sport community since 1992. We offer a full range of consulting, leadership coaching and legal services to the Canadian sport community. We are accessible, affordable, highly skilled, and bring experience and common sense to every project. Our vision is to elevate sport. To learn more about us please visit www.sportlaw.ca.

About the CCES

The CCES works collaboratively to ensure Canadians have a positive sport experience. Through its programs, the CCES manages unethical issues in sport, protects the integrity of Canadian sport, and promotes True Sport to activate values-based sport on and off the field of play. The CCES is an independent, national, not-for profit organization that is responsible for the administration of the Canadian Anti-Doping Program . The CCES acknowledges funding, in part, from the Government of Canada. For more information, visit cces.ca, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

