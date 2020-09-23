Markel Canada Limited Announces Hiring of New Vice President, Sales & Marketing

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 23, 2020/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and property insurance is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Sutton as their new Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

Bringing more than 10 years of senior leadership experience in the P&C industry, Jeff is a proven business builder and innovative thinker. He was most recently Senior Vice President, Business Development for ClaimsPro, an SCM Company.

“Jeff has a holistic understanding of the rapidly changing P&C industry and his skills and experience will be integral to advancing our growth, innovation and brand strategy,” says Markel Canada President, David Crozier.

In his new role with Markel, Jeff will plan and support the Canadian office’s burgeoning focus in broker relations and creating a steadfast sales and marketing culture. As a key player on the Canadian executive team, Jeff will orchestrate strategies that increase brand awareness and deliver on Markel’s ambitious growth plans while helping to increase Markel’s overall market presence in Canada.

“To leverage the forward-thinking and driven team at Markel Canada and couple it with my strengths in ideation, leadership, and transformation will be key as we develop the sales and marketing focus in the coming years. I look forward and am excited about this venture with Markel,” Jeff Sutton comments.

Jeff will lead the coordination of all internal and external sales and marketing communications including customer marketing communications, events and presentations. Jeff will work alongside and lead an empowered team of direct reports, currently consisting of the Regional VPs Central and Western, VP Alternative Distribution and the Marketing and Communications Specialist, to increase awareness and penetration of broker, online and affinity markets. Jeff brings a unique understanding of the P&C industry and is a welcome addition to the Markel Canada leadership team.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

