Markel Canada Limited Appoints 2 new joiners to National Business Development team

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and property insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Burkett and Bailey Crawford as National Business Development Account Executives.

Sean enters his new role at Markel with over 20 years of experience in sales, business development and risk consultation, and was most recently employed as the Director of Enterprise Sales with Encircle Inc, a tech startup focused on productivity and documentation software for insurance and restoration industries. Prior to his time with Encircle Inc, Sean worked in several industries including finance, retail, construction, technology and insurance. Sean worked as a both a broker and industry-adjacent executive, which lead to relationships and engagement with c-suite level members at some of Canada’s largest insurance companies. Sean’s proven ability to deliver and exceed organizational growth plans makes him a strategic and welcomed hire for the business development team.

Bailey joins Markel from The Marketing Department (TMD), a multi-faceted marketing agency with an extensive client list and expertise in helping insurance companies market creatively and efficiently. At TMD Bailey held several roles focused around customer relations and management, and most recently worked as Director, Customer Experience & Discovery. Prior to her time at TMD Bailey held various sales and marketing positions with reputable organizations in the industry including JLT and Aon. Bailey’s customer focused skills will be pinnacle as Markel develops their understanding of our customer’s needs, voice and success, and is happily embraced by our growing business development team.

“As Markel’s business development journey unfolds and becomes deeply entrenched in who we are and what we do, understanding our broker’s needs becomes a top priority” says Markel Canada’s SVP of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Sutton. “We look to grow our understanding of what our brokers need and what the market requires to stand apart from our competitors. With amazing folks who will apply top tier skills, this journey feels not only manageable, but very exciting”.

Sean and Bailey will be responsible for helping build a more agile and effective sales and marketing function at Markel, with a key focus on customer experience and it’s importance in our plans for significant and profitable growth. In collaboration with product line leaders and the sales and marketing team, Sean and Bailey contribute to the development of client facing sales and marketing plans for Canada. A key focus of their roles centres around leveraging data and market insights to proactively build the customer journey with a focus on customer experience. Markel warmly welcomes our newest joiners and looks forward to introducing Sean and Bailey’s talents to our national broker networks.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. Markel has over 60 offices in 20+ countries including Canada. Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

Media Contact:

Maddie Dickson, Marketing & Communications Specialist

Markel Canada Limited

Suite 400 – 200 Wellington Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 3C7

Direct: 416.933.3685

Mobile: 647.646.1200

maddie.dickson@markel.com | www.markelinternational.ca