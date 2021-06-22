MBC Group announces retirement of CEO Marc Bourret and appoints Ross Huartt as his successor.

OTTAWA, ON, JUNE 22, 2021/insPRESS/ – MBC Group, one of Canada’s leading multidisciplinary Engineering Consulting Firms, announced the retirement of CEO Marc Bourret on June 1, 2021.

Since 2000 when MBC Group was founded by Marc Bourret, he has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization. While his enthusiastic leadership and positive presence will be missed, MBC Group wishes him the best of luck in his retirement and his new ventures. We want to thank him for the twenty-one years of dedicated service and highlight his many significant accomplishments and career milestones.

The board of directors of MBC Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Ross Huartt to succeed Marc Bourret. As the new CEO and president of MBC Group Ross will be inheriting a company in excellent competitive standing, with a highly professional and dedicated management team. The leadership team at MBC Group continues to uphold all the values on which MBC was founded and we know Ross will operate with the same integrity and motivation.

“Ross’s commitment to excellence together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus, and proven record of delivery makes him the strongest candidate to lead MBC Group into the next stages of its development,” says Raymond Bourret, chairman of the board.

Ross Huartt joined MBC Group in Nov. of 2015 as director of Western Canada. Since then, he has gained significant exposure to the Canadian Insurance and Real Estate sectors. Ross has displayed significant drive and energy in the past year, undertaking the ambitious task of refocusing MBC Group as an integrated Engineering solutions provider.

“I am very excited to be leading the MBC team,” said Ross Huartt, “MBC Group has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing insurance business environment. As the industry evolves through restructuring, consolidation, and technology migrations, MBC Group is in a unique position to provide a quality, cost effective, and timely delivery of products and services to help our customers efficiently manage their networks and maximize their budgets.”

Ross Huartt will spend the first few months in his new position further familiarising himself with all of our stakeholders. He looks forward to the opportunity to introduce himself in his new role and meet with our customers and partners in the coming weeks and months. The board of directors of MBC Group is looking forward to the bright future ahead for MBC Group, and is confident Ross Huartt will propel the company with his vision and ambition.

About MBC Group

At MBC Group our mission is to be a single source for a wide array of services, where our clients receive a comprehensive, collaborative, and creative project approach to their projects. Already located in more than fifteen cities from coast to coast, our strength lies in our multidisciplinary team comprised of leading experts in structural engineering and design, property damage appraisal, cost consulting, environmental consulting, and forensic laboratory analysis and research. Each member of the team brings not only a unique background of experience to their methodology and project approach, but a passion for going above and beyond to provide our clients with the solutions they need.