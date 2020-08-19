MBC Group Appoints New Senior Director of Environmental Division

VANCOUVER, BC, AUGUST 19, 2020, insPRESS/- MBC Group is pleased to announce Christian Injates as the new Senior Director of Environmental Services across Canada. Mr. Injates has been instrumental in helping to increase our national presence and awareness of MBC’s environmental service offerings. In Christian’s short time with MBC, he has made great strides to help us with our company’s overall growth strategy and we cannot wait to see what else we can achieve working together.

Christian Injates has over 25 years of related environmental consulting experience and has been a technical resource for managing hazardous materials, indoor air quality and other projects related to industrial hygiene throughout Canada. With Christian’s experience, expertise, and his ability to lead successful teams, MBC Group is in very capable hands when it comes to developing a first-class Environmental team.

Mr. Injates will be working closely with the Director of Environmental in Edmonton, Avery Miskulin and report to our Vice President of Engineering, Antoine Caron in our Vancouver office. Christian has shown an exemplary commitment to his role as an innovator and a manager, and we are thrilled to have him lead our team of environmental specialists.

“We have big plans for what MBC Group’s future looks like and we want to ensure that we create a solid foundation that will help us maintain relationships and our reputation as being a leading national consulting firm serving a wide variety of industries. Since Christian has joined our team, he has consistently made a positive contribution to the work we are doing in the organization as well as to the communities we serve. We look forward to seeing him thrive in his new position and helping us strengthen our Environmental services on a much more global scale, as well as our other lines of business.” says Ross Huartt, President of MBC Group.

Christian Injates can be reached at christian.injates@mbc-group.ca or by phone at: 1-604-345-7445.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms. MBC Group’s national team has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years specializing in cyber security, aviation, engineering, appraisal and quantity surveying and environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide a third-party independent analysis and streamlined reporting to assist our clients in making cost-effective solutions.

Visit our website to learn more about our products and services: www.mbc-group.ca.