MBC Group continues its growing presence with the addition of three new staff members to our Vancouver Team

VANCOUVER, BC, SEPT. 28, 2020/insPRESS – Today we are looking even brighter towards the future as MBC Group continues to grow and expand in the region with the introduction of three new key team members joining our Vancouver office.

“For me, change and growth are the most exciting elements of business. The expansion of our team with professionals at the top of their field ensures we can continue to stay on the cutting edge!” says Ross Huartt, President of MBC Group.

Ismael Charrat, P.Eng.

Ismael Charrat, P.Eng. assumes his role as our Senior Manager for the Vancouver branch overseeing our Engineering and Quantity Surveying teams. Mr. Charrat brings with him thirteen years of project management and engineering experience with his two Bachelors, one in Civil Engineering and the other in Material Sciences from École Polytechnique de Montréal, as well as obtaining his professional Engineer stamp. Having worked on some major projects in Canada, his most recent being the $225M Montreal Airport expansion project providing Project Management and acting as the Coordinating Professional. Ismael is looking forward to meeting MBC’s clients in the region and introducing our ever-expanding Engineering expertise.

Vinay Kumar, PMP, Senior Quantity Surveyor

Vinay Kumar joins the Cost Consulting group as our Senior Quantity Surveyor. Vinay’s experience spans over a decade working on large scale residential and commercial projects up to $1B in value. Mr. Kumar’s career has taken him across Asia, Quebec and now British Columbia. Vinay has completed the highly regarded Project Management Professional (PMP) designation with the Project Management Institute and combines this with his Masters in Construction Management from Concordia University, Montreal. His professional pedigree reinforces MBC’s commitment to being a trusted technical resource for our clients. Vinay’s large-scale project portfolio will ensure he is well equipped to manage the complexities of the insurance world and continue to deliver top quality results for our clients.

Eamon McHugh, Quantity Surveyor

Lastly, Eamon McHugh joins the team as one of our newest Quantity Surveyors, obtaining his Bachelor’s degree in Quantity Surveying & Construction Economics from the University of Dublin. With five years experience in Canada he has been applying his surveying knowledge in the residential and commercial fields for a large Vancouver based general contractor. Eamon is working towards becoming a chartered surveyor with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and his Professional Quantity Surveyor designation with the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (CIQS). We look forward to his enthusiasm and contribution to our Vancouver office.

Once again, MBC Group would like to welcome Mr. Charrat, Mr. Kumar, and Mr. McHugh to the team. We are excited to see them all apply their expertise and knowledge to help our team of experts develop, as well as the positive impact they will have on helping us extend our services to more clients across the region.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms. MBC Group’s national team has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years specializing in cyber security, aviation, engineering, appraisal and quantity surveying and environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide a third-party independent analysis and streamlined reporting to assist our clients in making cost-effective solutions.

Visit our website to learn more about our products and services: