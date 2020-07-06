MBC Group expands engineering services across Canada with the acquisition of Siefkin Engineering Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, JULY 6, 2020/insPRESS/ – MBC Group’s acquisition of Siefkin Engineering Ltd. expands our footprint into the British Columbia market. This acquisition will combine the skill sets of both our Engineering divisions and the merged business will now operate under the MBC Group name. A shared dedication to customer service and expanded global scope will bring many benefits to our customers, staff, and the communities that we serve.

Founded in 1990, Siefkin Engineering Ltd. is a structural engineering firm that has provided forensic structural assessments for the insurance industry and large-scale structural design projects across Canada & United States. The company was started by John Siefken in Vancouver, BC with a team of twelve Engineers, CAD Technicians and support staff; they have become a trusted name in the Vancouver market.

MBC Group’s engineering division has expanded steadily over the past year and our overall company growth has increased our presence, allowing us to continue delivering our services across Canada. This unified front for our Engineering services will hlp support our continued business growth and deliver enhanced value to new and existing clients.

“This is an exciting opportunity for MBC Group to strengthen and expand its service offerings and geographical reach throughout North America.” Says Antoine Caron, Vice President of Engineering Services. “With a range of high-profile clients, the acquisition of Siefkin Engineering Ltd. supports MBC Group’s strategy to lead the market and meet the future requirements of our mission to lead the industry as one of the best consulting firms in Canada.”

John Siefkin, founder and CEO of Siekin Engineering Ltd. also commented “This acquisition gives us a significant growth opportunity for both of our businesses through an extended service offering to our customers. As each project varies and needs different levels of expertise, we are able to deliver more services and cross-sell to different markets.”

Siefkin Engineering’s experience in structural design will be a welcome addition to the current services provided by MBC Group. With a renowned name in both Canada and the United States, we believe that this new partnership will provide us with a stronger team to meet the unique demands of a dynamic and maturing market.

For more information about our service offerings please contact Naomi Myers, our Director of National Services. Ms. Myers can be reached at naomi.myers@mbc-group.ca or toll free at 1-800-547-0608.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms. MBC Group’s national team has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years specializing in cyber security, aviation, engineering, appraisal and quantity surveying and environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide third party and independent analysis, streamlined reporting to assist our clients in making cost-effective solutions.

Visit our website to learn more about our products and services: www.mbc-group.ca.