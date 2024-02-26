McLarens Canada Continues its National Growth with Key BC Adjuster Additions

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 26, 2024/insPRESS/ – McLarens Canada has increased its presence in British Columbia with the addition of two new members of the team, focusing on property and liability respectively.

As noted by McLarens Canada Managing Director, Shawn Malik “through patience and perseverance, we continue to attract the right people with the right talent in the right places.”

With the addition of Bryan Meier and William Tam, McLarens looks to serve the claims needs of the Brokers and Insurers in the lower mainland.

Bryan Meier

A BC resident, Bryan graduated with his BBA, and commenced his insurance career in 2010 as an independent adjuster, where he then earned his CIP and CRM designations. Bryan is an Executive General Adjuster based in the lower mainland of BC with extensive experience in commercial property, course of construction / builder’s risk, wrap up and CGL, in addition to numerous other specialty lines of coverage. Bryan’s practise concentrates on large and highly complex claims involving numerous stakeholders. His ability to work with all parties and coordinate the numerous interests to the adjustment of a claim makes him a highly effective and efficient adjuster.

In addition to his lead adjuster role, Bryan will also be managing the growth of McLarens’ BC team.

Bryan can be reached at:

Bryan Meier BBA, CIP, CRM | McLarens Canada

Executive General Adjuster

Bryan.Meier@mclarens.com

379 – 3381 Cambie Street

Vancouver, BC V5Z 4R3 Canada

672-910-0076 | Direct Line

778-955-7490 | Mobile

416-593-4449/1-866-626-9415 | Fax

William Tam

Before joining McLarens Canada, William has over 30 years of working experience in the insurance field. He held various senior positions in underwriting and claims areas. He worked as a Head of Claims for different insurance companies for over 20 years. Before that, he had 8 years working experience as staff adjuster and telephone adjuster handling home, auto, property and casualty claims.

William has FCIP and FCII designations with strong knowledge in handling commercial property and casualty claims. He graduated at York University with Bachelor Degree of Business Administrative Studies (Honors). He is happy to help people during challenging times and look forward to using his competences to handle claims for customers professionally and in prompt, fair and reasonable manner.

William can be reached at:

William Tam FCIP, FCII, MBA, BAS (Hons) | McLarens Canada

Senior General Adjuster

William.Tam@mclarens.com

379 – 3381 Cambie Street

Vancouver, BC V5Z 4R3 Canada

647 498 4542 | Direct Line

604-657-6140 | Mobile

416 593 4449/1 866 626 9415 | Fax

www.mclarens.com

About McLarens

Founded in 1932, McLarens is a leading independent global insurance services provider with offices and operations strategically located in 45 countries around the world. With a focus on complex, commercial and niche markets, the company provides loss adjusting, claims and risk management services, as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying. McLarens’ global footprint enables it to provide streamlined consistent service to clients across the world, while at the same time delivering local expertise and responsive service. The company’s expert adjusters have an average of over 20 years’ experience, operating across a range of industries with specialties including: Property, Casualty, Crisis Management, Natural Resources, Construction & Engineering, Agriculture, Aviation, Forensic Accounting, Investigation, Marine, FAJ & Specie, Global TPA Services and Environmental consulting services. For more information, please visit: www.mclarens.com