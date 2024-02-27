McLarens Canada Established Solid Foundation in Quebec

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 27, 2024/insPRESS/ – McLarens Canada is pleased to update on it expanding Quebec team. Established a year ago under the leadership of Frederick Amirizian, the team has quickly grown with the addition of Shawn Helferty and Alain Jeantilhomme.

Experts in their respective fields, they lead in the areas of commercial property / CGL & PL / construction, film and entertainment, media & contingency.

As noted by McLarens Canada Managing Director, Shawn Malik “through patience and perseverance, we continue to attract the right people with the right talent in the right places.”

Building with these respected professionals in Quebec, McLarens Canada moves forward with its continued national presence.

Frederick, Shawn and Alain look forward to working with the Broker & Insurer community.

Shawn Helferty

Shawn began his career as an independent adjuster in 2006 where he started by handling various categories of claims in the liability and property fields for both residential and commercial losses.

Bilingual claims adjuster with 17 years’ experience all within independent adjusting firms, Shawn is customer service driven, and focus on following guidelines and client procedures to ensure satisfaction and proper handling of every file. Capable of handling multiple types of claims under commercial or personal lines he is versatile and eager to help. In fact, he has served in multiple natural disaster claims.

Shawn a commencé sa carrière en tant qu’expert en sinistres indépendant en 2006, dans la gestion de réclamations variées dans les domaines de la responsabilité et des biens, tant pour les pertes résidentielles que commerciales.

Bilingue et fort de 18 années d’expérience au sein de cabinets d’expertise en règlement de sinistres, Shawn met un point d’honneur à placer le service à la clientèle au cœur de ses priorités, tout en respectant les procédures afin d’assurer la satisfaction client et le traitement optimal de chaque dossier.

Doté d’une grande capacité d’adaptation, il excelle dans le traitement de réclamations variées, qu’elles soient d’ordre commercial ou résidentiel. Shawn se distingue par sa polyvalence et son enthousiasme à fournir une assistance clientèle de qualité. En effet, il a été impliqué dans de nombreuses réclamations de catastrophes naturelles (CAT) à travers le pays.

Shawn Helferty | McLarens Canada

Expert en Sinistre / Claims adjuster

Principal / Senior General

Shawn.Helferty@mclarens.com

2035 avenue Victoria, Bureau 207

St-Lambert (Québec) J4S 1H1

514-244-6327 | Bureau / Mobile

416 593 4449/1 866 626 9415 | Fax

Alain Jeantilhomme

Alain began his career in the insurance industry in 2013 with a leading company, Intact, where he quickly developed a passion for making a positive impact in people’s lives by assisting them during times of crisis. With over a decade of experience in handling various national claims, he has gained extensive expertise in P&C claims. Over the years, he has specialized in Complex CGL and E&O claims.

Additionally, Alain possesses essential knowledge and experience in real estate and municipality losses, particularly in managing complex title insurance claims. On the legal front, he has acquired in-depth understanding of the civil code of Quebec related to insurance law and real estate matters. Alain is fully bilingual and is recognized for his sincere approach and exceptional customer service skills. With a background in management and accounting, he leverages these skills for effective problem-solving, decision-making, and self-management. For Alain, being a claims adjuster is not just a job; it is a passion.

Alain a commencé sa carrière en 2013 au sein d’Intact Assurance, un assureur de renom, où son talent naturel pour venir en aide aux personnes en situation de crise s’est rapidement développée. Fort d’une expérience de plus de 10 ans dans la gestion de diverses réclamations, il a acquis une grande expertise dans le domaine des biens et de la responsabilité. Au fil des années, il s’est spécialisé dans les réclamations de responsabilité commerciale et d’erreurs et omissions.

Par ailleurs, Alain possède une vaste connaissance et expérience dans le domaine des réclamations immobilières et municipales, notamment dans la gestion de dossiers complexes en assurance titre. Il a ainsi développé une compréhension approfondie du Code civil du Québec en lien avec le droit des assurances et les transactions immobilières. Alain est parfaitement bilingue et est réputé pour son approche sincère et son service à la clientèle exceptionnel. Sa formation en gestion et en comptabilité constitue un atout indéniable dans la résolution de problèmes et la prise de décisions.

Pour Alain, être un expert en sinistres n’est pas seulement un travail, c’est une véritable passion qui l’anime.

Alain Jeantilhomme | McLarens Canada

Expert en Sinistres / Claims adjuster

Principal /Senior General

Alain.Jeantilhomme@mclarens.com

2035 avenue Victoria, Bureau 207

St-Lambert (Québec) J4S 1H1

514-591-6300 | Mobile

416 593 4449/1 866 626 9415 | Fax

Frederick Amirizian

Frederick began his career as an independent adjuster in 2006 where he started by handling various categories of claims in the liability and property fields for both residential and commercial losses. Since 2010, he has specialized in the Entertainment, Media and Contingency insurance fields. Since then, Frederick became a subject matter expert for Film & Entertainment at a major independent firm handling claims across Canada. In 2016, he was recruited by a major Entertainment specialized broker firm in to act as a broker and claims manager for the Paris (France) office.

In 2017, Frederick returned to work as an independent adjuster and since then, pursued his career by handling claims related to the field of Entertainment, Media & Contingency (Cast, Extra Expenses, Civil Authority, Property damage), but also Commercial property losses. When the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic hit, Frederick handled hundreds of claims associated with the interruptions of movie and TV series sets in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. He was also selected by the government entities to act as their consultant and claims adjuster for the COVID-19 relief funds. Licensed independent adjuster in Quebec, Ontario and BC.

Frédérick a commencé sa carrière en tant qu’expert en sinistres indépendant en 2006, dans la gestion de dossiers de réclamations variées dans les domaines de la responsabilité et des biens, que ce soit pour des pertes résidentielles ou commerciales.

En 2010, il se spécialise dans le domaine de l’assurance du divertissement, du média et de la contingence. Depuis lors, Frédérick est devenu une référence dans le domaine et agi à titre de Spécialiste du film et du divertissement pour un cabinet d’expertise en règlement de sinistres de grande envergure, prenant en charge la gestion de réclamations à travers tout le Canada. En 2016, il a été recruté par un cabinet de courtage de renom, spécialisé dans le divertissement, pour occuper les postes de courtier et de directeur des réclamations pour le bureau de Paris, en France.

En 2017, Frédérick est retourné à ses racines d’expert en sinistres indépendant et depuis lors, il poursuit avec passion une carrière dans la gestion de réclamations dans le domaine du film, du divertissement et de la contingence, ainsi que pour des risques commerciaux. Lors de la pandémie de la Covid-19 en 2020, Frédérick a traité des centaines de réclamations liées aux interruptions de tournage de films et de séries télévisées au Québec et en Ontario. De plus, il a été sélectionné par les organismes gouvernementaux, SODEC et Téléfilm Canada, pour agir en tant que consultant et expert en sinistres dans le cadre des prestations d’urgence liées à la Covid-19.

Frédérick est titulaire d’une licence d’exercice pour le Québec, l’Ontario et la Colombie-Britannique.

Frederick Amirizian | McLarens Canada

Expert en Sinistre / Claims adjuster

Principal / Senior General

Spécialiste du domaine du Film et du Divertissement /

Subject Matter Expert – Film & Entertainment

Frederick.Amirizian@mclarens.com

2035 avenue Victoria, Bureau 207

St-Lambert (Québec) J4S 1H1

438-995-7773 | Mobile / Bureau

416 593 4449/1 866 626 9415 | Fax

About McLarens

Founded in 1932, McLarens is a leading independent global insurance services provider with offices and operations strategically located in 45 countries around the world. With a focus on complex, commercial and niche markets, the company provides loss adjusting, claims and risk management services, as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying. McLarens’ global footprint enables it to provide streamlined consistent service to clients across the world, while at the same time delivering local expertise and responsive service. The company’s expert adjusters have an average of over 20 years’ experience, operating across a range of industries with specialties including: Property, Casualty, Crisis Management, Natural Resources, Construction & Engineering, Agriculture, Aviation, Forensic Accounting, Investigation, Marine, FAJ & Specie, Global TPA Services and Environmental consulting services. For more information, please visit: www.mclarens.com