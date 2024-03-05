McLarens Canada Welcomes Back Tara Drabik!

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 5, 2024/insPRESS/ – McLarens Canada has missed Tara and her casualty adjusting skills during her time away, and are very pleased to announce that she has returned in her role as Senior General Adjuster with McLarens Toronto office.

Tara is a detailed, skilled and prompt adjuster, which her clients relied on to provide the information and service needed to assess and conclude casualty claims.

Tara looks forward to reconnecting with her current and new clients to support their investigative needs.

Tara began her career in the insurance industry in 1996 with an international Insurer, where she developed a dedication to providing exemplary customer service and a proven track record in conducting in-depth investigations and analysis. Tara quickly focused on handling complex losses with proven expertise in Policy analysis, claims verification, dispute resolution and fraud detection.

She developed a love of mentoring new staff members and presenting Lunch and Learns and trained to teach CIP Courses. She has achieved completing her University Degree, CIP Designation, Catastrophic Training for Deployment and Independent License for All Lines.

Throughout the years, Tara has gained experience in various facets of insurance claims, including Automobile Bodily Injury, Physical Damage, Accident Benefits, Non-Owned/Temporary Substitute Auto, Products Liability, Commercial General Liability and various types of E&O, including large, complex losses for both Personal and Commercial Insurance Lines. Tara has a passion for claims handling with a drive for communication, reporting, customer service and effective problem solving.

Welcome Back Tara.

Tara can be reached at:

Tara Drabik BA, CIP, licensed all lines | McLarens Canada

Senior General Adjuster

Tara.Drabik@mclarens.com

366 Adelaide Street West, Suite 700

Toronto, ON M5V 1R9 Canada

289-497-1966 | Direct Line

416 593 4444 | Office

+1 416-919-4119 | Mobile

416 593 4449/1 866 626 9415 | Fax

www.mclarens.com

