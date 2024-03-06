Meet OSBIE‘s Vice President of Insurance Services and Chief Privacy Officer

GUELPH, ON, MARCH 6, 2024/insPRESS/ – Jeff Pratt, Chief Executive Officer of OSBIE (Ontario School Boards’ Insurance Exchange) welcomes Jessica Mou as Vice President, Insurance Services and Chief Privacy Officer. “OSBIE is fortunate to have Jessica join the leadership team,” says Jeff. “Her input will be invaluable as we continue to grow the organization’s offerings to better serve our Members.”

Jessica brings over 20 years of commercial insurance experience with major Canadian insurers, most recently as Director of Commercial Insurance at Gore Mutual. With her expertise in customer engagement, strategic initiatives, and product development, she will support the evolving needs of OSBIE Members.

Says Jessica, “I was drawn to OSBIE’s purpose of fostering student well-being and achievement. Our non-profit model uniquely positions us as true risk management partners – actively contributing to the safety and stability of Members.”

A graduate of Sheridan College’s Risk Management program, Jessica also holds a Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designation.

About OSBIE

Headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, the Ontario School Boards’ Insurance Exchange (OSBIE) is an insurance reciprocal that provides lower-cost, higher-quality insurance services to Ontario’s school boards. Over the past 37 years, OSBIE has served all boards and is the primary insurer for school boards, authorities, and joint ventures, totalling 120 members. OSBIE’s purpose is to support student well-being and achievement, contributing to the long-term health, safety and stability of our member organizations. Visit osbie.on.ca