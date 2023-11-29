Melissa Casas Jaramillo joins EFI Global

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 29, 2023/insPRESS/ – Melissa Casas Jaramillo has joined the Canadian environmental investigation team of EFI Global as Intermediate Environmental Advisor for indoor air quality (IAQ). In her new role she will work with Dr. Glenn Wood, CIH, ROH, to support the growth and expansion of the company’s industrial hygiene services in Ontario.

Casas Jaramillo brings to EFI Global over six years of professional experience in industrial hygiene and safety consulting. Throughout her career, she has strived to find ways to help organizations identify and reduce workplace hazards, including noise, vibrations, chemicals, moisture/mould, asbestos, lead, smoke and other indoor air quality hazards, while improving operational efficiencies.

“Melissa’s expertise in industrial hygiene — combined with her technical background, problem-solving abilities, client services experience and project management skills — will help us better take care of clients and expand the scope of services we can provide them,” said Ian Mendes, P. Eng., EFI Global’s Central Region Environmental Service Line Principal in Canada.

Kevin Burgher, Senior Vice President of EFI Global in Canada, added, “with the addition of Melissa to the team, EFI Global will be able to provide even more valuable resources in the IAQ space across Canada and better accommodate client requests.”

Casas Jaramillo received her bachelor’s degree in occupational health and hygiene engineering from Politécnico Colombiano Jaime Isaza Cadavid and holds a certificate in Workplace Safety & Prevention (WSP) from Seneca Polytechnic.

EFI Global has six locations serving the Ontario region. Casas Jaramillo will be based out of EFI Global’s Hamilton, Ontario office. For further information, contact Casas Jaramillo at melissa.casasjaramillo@efiglobal.com or 365-378-4530. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, part of Sedgwick, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

