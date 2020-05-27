MGB Claims Consultants Inc. celebrates 10 years

TORONTO,ON, MAY 27, 2020/insPRESS/ – Practicing social distancing measures was not exactly what the Partners of MGB had in mind when planning to ring in their 10-year company anniversary. The MGB staff and their industry colleagues were counting the days to their Platinum Blonde party scheduled to take place this month, however with the restrictions due to COVID-19, the event has been postponed.

MGB was a 3-man operation with Shawn Malik, James Giffen, and Shawn Burnett at the helm when they started the firm in 2010. MGB has now grown to over 30 employees with 4 offices across Canada providing both Independent Adjusting and Third Party Administration services. Since the inception of the firm, their mission has remained unchanged: to provide unparalleled, expert claims services to Commercial/ Industrial Insurers and Brokers.

As the Partners reflect on this last decade with the firm, they are grateful to see their mission has been as fruitful as they envisioned. They believe the company’s success is a result of their promise to clients to provide responsive, committed, and effective claims services. Managing Partner, James Giffen states, “It is now our diversity of services and unparalleled team of skilled professionals that will foster continued growth and future success.”

Over the past 10 years, the MGB team have demonstrated their resilience through changing industry markets, experienced the unfortunate increase of natural disasters due to climate change, observed the genesis of cyber policies, and led cannabis claims investigations. During the current challenging times, the MGB team continues to provide innovative and safe claims adjustment adhering to current COVID-19 related protocols.

The MGB Partners wish to express their unceasing gratitude to their employees and clients alike, and are elated for what is to come. When social distancing is a mere memory, MGB looks forward to meeting face to face with industry colleagues – perhaps rocking out to Platinum Blonde’s greatest hits.