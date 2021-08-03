Michael Galea joins Sedgwick as vice president of national operations in Canada

TORONTO, ON, AUG. 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced that Michael Galea has joined the company as vice president of national operations in Canada.

Galea has worked in business operations for over 10 years and has extensive experience managing teams, conducting risk and diligence assessments, and overseeing complex projects across Canada and the U.S. In his new role, he will focus on enhancing Sedgwick’s Canadian operations.

“Michael has a proven track record of growing business opportunities through close and detailed work alongside C-suite executives, so we are thrilled he has joined our operations leadership team,” said Mike Alwyn, president of Sedgwick in Canada. “His appointment comes during a time of exciting expansion for us in Canada. He will work together with our U.S. and international operations leaders to ensure Sedgwick’s North American business remains on a steady growth trajectory.”

Galea is member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (CA) of Ontario. He is experienced working within various accounting frameworks, including the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

“I look forward to working with the regional team in Canada and our broader international colleague base to support Sedgwick’s mission of taking care of people by providing best-in-class integrated business solutions,” Galea said.

To learn more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

# # #