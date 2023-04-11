Nabil Maroun joins Sedgwick as executive general adjuster in Ontario

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Nabil Maroun has joined its Canadian operations as an executive general adjuster in the major and complex loss division. The strategic hire reflects Sedgwick’s commitment to the Canadian marketplace by providing the widest range of claims, loss adjusting and risk consulting solutions and expertise.

Maroun is an internationally experienced insurance professional and leading claims expert in both personal and commercial lines. Through his work with insurers in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates for more than a decade, and providing independent claims management solutions for Canadian and foreign clients during the last years, Maroun gained significant knowledge of complex coverage determinations for portfolio losses related to property, power, energy, construction, marine cargo and transportation, workers’ compensation and political risk claims, as well as claims for different types of liability risks, including product recall. His management of litigated cases in the Middle East, Canada, U.S. and UK has yielded a unique range of regulatory expertise, and a diversified knowledge covering complaint management, fraud prevention and detection, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and economic sanctions due diligence.

“Nabil brings to Sedgwick a high level of multijurisdictional experience that will touch all aspects of our business and relationships in the industry,” said Lee Powell, Sedgwick VP of major and complex loss in Canada. “His impressive technical claims management, deep analytical skills and record as a galvanizing people leader complement Sedgwick’s outlook for the Canadian marketplace and will elevate our major and complex loss team’s service offering.”

Maroun is fully licensed as an Ontario adjuster by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), and a member of the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association. In addition to a professional accreditation from the Insurance Institute of Canada, he has earned the institute’s Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) recognition and holds a certificate in insurance from The Chartered Insurance Institute in the UK. He received his bachelor’s degree in insurance from Saint-Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon.

For more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca

