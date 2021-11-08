New President Announced for the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – The Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA) which represents over 1,800 Independent Adjusters across Canada is pleased to announce that Jeff Edge, CIP, CFEI, FCIAA was installed as the association’s 37th President during the CIAA Annual General Meeting held virtually on October 26, 2021.

“I am honoured by the memberships’ support and confidence, and I look forward to working with the dedicated members of the National Executive from across the country in furthering the key strategic initiatives necessary for CIAA’s continued relevance and stature in today’s marketplace.” Edge said during the annual general meeting.

“Jeff brings many years of experience to the role of President and his dedication to the advancement and promotion of the Independent Loss Adjusting profession is undeniable. He recognizes the challenges facing today’s members and holds CIAA’s culture of fostering cooperation and collaboration within the multifaceted property and casualty industry in the highest regard. The Association looks forward to fulfilling the changing needs of the adjusting community under his capable leadership,” said Patricia Battle, Executive Director.

Edge’s affinity with the loss adjusting profession began in 1990 and today he is the President of Leading Edge Claims Services Inc., Fonthill, Ontario.

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

