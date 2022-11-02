New President Announced for the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA) representing over 1,600 Independent Adjusters across Canada is pleased to announce that Janak Lally was installed as the association’s 38th President.

Lally assumed the role from outgoing president, Jeff Edge, during the CIAA Annual General Meeting held October 18, 2022.

“My involvement in CIAA has been a fast initiation and I am humbled and honoured by the memberships’ support and confidence. I look forward to working with the dedicated executive team across the country who willingly share their time and expertise in serving our membership. Their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm continues to drive the Association forward,” Lally said during the meeting.

“Janak brings a broad perspective on the multifaceted property and casualty insurance industry and is keen to continuing CIAA’s culture of encouraging cooperation and collaboration in executing key strategic priorities. Under his capable leadership the association will continue to execute on value to the membership and relevance within the industry,” said Patricia Battle, Executive Director.

With 25+ years in the insurance industry,

Lally is currently Assistant Vice President, BC Lower Mainland & Interior, ClaimsPro, Vancouver, British Columbia.

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

For more information, please contact:

Patricia Battle

Phone: 416-621-6222

Toll Free: 1-877-255-5589

pbattle@ciaa-adjusters.ca