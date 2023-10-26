New President Announced for the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association.

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 26, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA) representing over 1,800 Independent Adjusters across Canada is pleased to announce that Maria Joshua, BA, FCIP, CRM was inaugurated as the association’s 39th National President.

Joshua assumed the role from outgoing president, Janak Lally, during the CIAA Annual General Meeting held October 19, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

“I am honoured by the memberships’ confidence and thank these dedicated insurance professionals for their commitment and loyal support of their professional association. With a continued focus on fostering strong relationships within the P&C industry and Government, I look forward to working with the Executive in continuing to execute on value to the membership and relevance within the industry,” Joshua said during the meeting.

“Maria’s dedication to the advancement and promotion of the Independent Loss Adjusting profession is no secret in the insurance industry. She holds CIAA’s culture of encouraging cooperation and collaboration in the highest regard and under her capable leadership the Association looks forward to delivering on the changing needs of the adjusting community”, said Patricia Battle, Executive Director.

With 35+ years in the insurance industry, Joshua is currently the Vice President, Quality Assurance and Training with Sedgwick Canada, Mississauga, Ontario.

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

