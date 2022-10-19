Canadian Underwriter
insPRESS

New Wholesale Entrant Announces Appointment of President to lead Canadian Market Development

October 19, 2022   by The Brokers Marketplace

Print this page

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – New wholesale brokerage, The Brokers Marketplace (TBMP) Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Shaun S. Bagchi as its President. Shaun’s role will be to establish The Brokers Marketplace’s (TBMP’s) footprint in Ontario, with a view to expand nationwide.  TBMP will be offering retail commercial insurance brokers access to niche GL and Property underwriters in North America and Lloyd’s of London. The Brokers Marketplace will be targeting “hard-to-place” and complex P&C risks.  TBMP was created to bring value, consistency and transparent service to Canada’s Retail Brokers.  For more information, please contact: info@thebrokersmarket.place.

 

 

Print this page

Related