Nixon & Company Rebrands as ClaimsPro

CHICAGO, Il, February 3, 2020/InsPress/ – SCM Insurance Services (SCM), a leading North American provider of insurance and risk management services, today announced that Nixon & Company and Allmark Services, companies previously acquired by SCM, have been rebranded as ClaimsPro. ClaimsPro is Canada’s leading provider of independent adjusting services. By rebranding its American operations, ClaimsPro will provide clients with broader geographic coverage and streamlined North American claims services on both sides of the border.

Within the U.S., ClaimsPro offers nationwide geographic coverage through our affiliations and provides local field support from 11 branch locations. The company’s experienced adjuster and leadership teams deliver professional claims services across multiple lines, including a dedicated Specialty Risk Division to handle high volume events and Large and Complex Commercial Losses across various industries including Transportation, Marine, and Construction.

With 24 hour support available, the company is also able to leverage additional resources for clients across North America, from both Canadian and U.S. adjuster teams during times of high frequency events, while remaining focused on providing cost containment, fast response, and directing claims to appropriate personnel immediately.

“This is a great opportunity for our clients, and we are proud to operate under this new brand identity,” said Mark Nixon, Vice President of Field Adjusting for ClaimsPro. He continues, “We are pleased to offer services in the United States to complement operations in Canada.” ClaimsPro in Canada will continue to be led by Lorri Frederick, President.

“We’re operating throughout North America as ClaimsPro because our clients have asked for it,” said Dustin Volk, Senior Vice President, U.S. “Since our initial entry into the United States in 2017, we have been focused on delivering the best service in North America to as many clients as possible. We now offer services in both U.S. and Canadian markets under the trusted ClaimsPro name to offer an integrated North American solution.”

Operations, reporting structure, client relationships, and all other business will remain the same as it did under previous brand identities. ClaimsPro will continue to develop and enhance its geographic footprint and service offering into 2020 and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Dustin Volk

Senior Vice President

SCM Insurance Services

T: 312.574.3465

E: dustin.volk@scm.ca Bob Fitzgerald

Chief Executive Officer

SCM Insurance Services

T: 416.360.7434

E: bob.fitzgerald@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 30 years. With offices in every province in Canada and 11 branch locations in the United States, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a multi-national company.

Please visit www.claimspro.us to learn more.

About SCM Insurance Services

SCM Insurance Services has been supporting the insurance and risk management community for more than 30 years with over 200 locations and over 3,000 employees providing claims adjusting, third-party administration (TPA), risk management, investigative, surveillance, risk mitigation, medical services, forensic services (accounting/engineering), and risk intelligence. SCM has distinguished itself through innovative technology, expert staff, and solid customer service. The SCM Insurance Services Group of Companies includes ClaimsPro, International Programs Group (IPG), Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation, Cira Health Solutions, Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences, Opta Information Intelligence, and Pario Forensic Accounting.

Visit www.scminsuranceservices.com for more information.