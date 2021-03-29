North America’s top disaster restoration companies take on Canadian name: FIRST ONSITE

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAR. 29, 2021/insPRESS/– FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, today announced that eight North American sister companies from Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico have adopted the Canadian name and are moving to a new unified brand – FIRST ONSITE.

“FIRST ONSITE is looking to redefine the industry with its unwavering mission to be the first to help, support and lead in the face of disaster,” said Dave Demos, Chief Executive Officer of FIRST ONSITE, Canada. “With today’s announcement, this shared promise aligns our collective efforts and positions us to be the only restoration partner Canadian businesses and homeowners will ever need.”

The combined company has more than 80 branch locations across Canada and the U.S. (including Puerto Rico and Hawaii). Given the geographical coverage, breadth of services and industry vertical specializations the company offers, FIRST ONSITE has the knowledge, resources, and commitment to provide a full suite of disaster preparedness and property restoration services like no other vendor.

In Canada, FIRST ONSITE has spent 13 years on the frontlines of high-risk situations due to climate change, natural disasters and weather-related events. It has been on site at some of the country’s most severe catastrophes such as the 2018 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) flood; Fort McMurray, BC and Slave Lake wildfires; the Goderich tornado; Hurricane Sandy; and the southern Alberta floods.

“The name says it all. FIRST ONSITE is embracing a name with a strong pedigree and solid reputation in Canada,” said Jenny Vandehey, Chief Brand Officer, FIRST ONSITE. “The joint effort of each legacy company throughout the branding journey provided a lens on best practices, strengths, unity and purpose that we collectively share going forward.”

The unified companies include multiple restoration brands under parent company FirstService Corporation’s holdings: Quebec’s Restauration PremièreAction, Interstate Restoration, Interstate Hawaii, Trilink Restoration Services, Super Restoration, CATCO, Rolyn and Perfection Property Restoration.

FIRST ONSITE is dedicated to helping customers – from homeowners to communities, to large multinational corporations – respond to and get back to business and life as quickly as possible after a natural disaster, or property-related emergency.

“Becoming FIRST ONSITE represents an important milestone in the company’s vision of being the North American leader in the disaster restoration industry,” said Jeff Johnson, Global CEO of FIRST ONSITE. “By uniting our 2,000 team members under one purpose, we look forward to helping customers large and small, prepare for as well as rebuild, restore and rise after an event.”

About FIRST ONSITE: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

FIRST ONSITE Restoration is the largest independent North American disaster restoration services provider, providing emergency preparedness, remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services across Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. FIRST ONSITE offers more than 2,000 employees, 80-plus branches and a combined 70-plus years of industry-leading experience and expertise with a commitment to customer service. FIRST ONSITE proudly serves the commercial, municipal, industrial and residential sectors. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.

