On Side Appoints Melissa Verreault as New Quebec City Branch Manager

QUEBEC CITY, QC, MAY 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Verreault as the new Branch Manager in Quebec City, Quebec.

Prior to becoming an integral part of On Side’s Quebec branch, Melissa worked at Soluxe, a Quebec City-based restoration and construction company as a Project Manager. After six months of hard work and dedication, Melissa was promoted to Operations Manager, setting her up for success when On Side purchased Soluxe in 2019. She continued in her role as Director of Operations under On Side for 12 months before becoming the new Quebec Branch Manager, this past November.

“I absolutely love working closely with insurance companies and knowing that I have the ability to make a defining impact on the construction industry,” Melissa shared. “Leading a team and overseeing multiple moving parts of a project are integral parts of my daily life, and I look forward to helping the Quebec branch grow and succeed.”

Melissa brings an extensive skillset to her role, thanks to being born and raised in the construction industry. Her father is a plaster and painter contractor, and she remembers working with him and learning the ropes from a very young age. During her university years Melissa earned her general contractor’s license to open her own business, which she did successfully after graduating. Since then, she has become a structured and sound leader with a unique vision for the Quebec branch.

Emmanuel Robitaille, Regional Vice President, Québec shared, “Melissa has a deep knowledge of our processes, our field and is a seasoned manager within the construction sector. She’s someone who we’ll see evolve a lot over the next few years within our organization, especially given the pace of growth we’re experiencing within the Quebec marketplace.”

Former Soluxe Restoration owner and manager who oversaw her progress, Manuel Martineau, now National Director, Integration at On Side stated, “Mel is performance driven and a real soldier who supports the company in the various challenges that are presented to us. Not only is she contributing as a strong branch manager in Quebec City but she’s also supporting several regional initiatives as well. She works tirelessly and is always in for a new project, delivering quality and efficiency every time. Melissa is truly one the best that I have ever had the chance to work with.”

In addition to her dedication towards training new employees, Melissa has plans to improve customer service and experience, and revenue growth, all of which require frequent employee recognition, commitment, respect and hard work. As a high-performing, results-oriented individual, Melissa aims to manage her team as she would her own company. She describes her Quebec team as “resilient, competent and happy” and is committed to building and maintaining an environment where everyone will thrive.

Melissa holds a bachelor’s degree in Consumer Sciences, a master’s degree in Agro-Economics and Consumer Affairs, and a General Contractor’s License. Melissa holds her asbestos certification with Gesfor and has earned her WRT and FSRT certifications.

About On Side Restoration

On Side Restoration is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration company with 40 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment. On Side Restoration is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

Contact

Sonia Manson

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

smanson@onside.ca

905-474-3710