On Side Restoration acquires Northern Capital Restorations

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, JULY 6, 2020/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration is pleased to announce their continued expansion with the acquisition of Northern Capital Restorations located in Prince George. The sale finalized on July 1st and they’re now onboarding this standout northern BC company to continue servicing the surrounding communities of Williams Lake, McBride, Valemount, Fort St. John, Burns Lake, Quesnel and more.

Doug Irwin, Vice President Western Canada, shared “This 17 year old company has been on our radar for quite some time now. It’s great timing all-around and in alignment with our long-term expansion goals. We’re very pleased to now bring Northern Capital Restorations into the fold at On Side.”

Chris Brown, Owner and Branch Manager of Northern Capital Restorations, stated “I’m excited about our team joining forces with On Side. Our companies have similar values and a family feel where everyone pitches in to ensure high-quality service for our customers. We’ve worked on a handful of projects with On Side over the past several years and we’ve appreciated how the team approaches jobs; organized with set processes in place, well trained staff and strong trade connections for any project they take on.” Brown continued, “I’m happy to embrace the big picture that On Side and Intact holds for our essential sector and ensuring that our customers feel taken care of during their time of need.”

With the purchase of Northern Capital Restorations, On Side has gained approximately 30 well-trained employees. This branch operates out of 10,000 square feet of warehouse/contents area, 2,600 square feet of office space, and is located at 1962 Quinn Street, Prince George, BC V2N 1X5.

On Side Restoration is one of the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration companies with 37 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment.

