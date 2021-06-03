On Side Restoration Announces Executive Leadership Changes – Alain Fortin appointed President, Craig Hogarth remains CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, JUNE 3, 2021/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) has announced Craig Hogarth’s move from President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Chief Executive Officer, On Side Restoration. Effective as of June 1, Alain Fortin current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will take on the role of President of On Side.

Hogarth will pass the day to day operations of the company over to Alain and focus on process improvements and forging efficiencies currently unrealized within On Side and the insurance-restoration industry as a whole.

“Over the past 20 months, Alain has consistently demonstrated his sound organizational capabilities and very personable leadership qualities. As our company has big plans to tackle over the next several years, I know that On Side is in good hands under Alain’s leadership.” Hogarth continued, “We are in the thick of multiple initiatives with a goal to leverage new technology to improve job cycle time and accuracy. I find it highly rewarding to now focus more closely on projects that feed my passion for improvements and refinements to the entire restoration process. Each small win brings us steps closer to realizing cost and time savings and leads to more flexibility for the consumer – ultimately improving our customer’s restoration journey,” shared Craig Hogarth, CEO, On Side.

Alain Fortin has been with On Side Restoration as CFO since October 2019. Fortin stated, “It’s an exciting time for us and I’m honoured to become On Side’s President. Together, we’re focused on improving the end-to-end experience for our customers and supporting our valued and hardworking employees at all levels within the organization.” With the momentum of Covid-19 slowing and a shift in face to face meetings on the horizon, he is looking forward to getting to know more individuals in their 40-branch family, all in sync with Hogarth.

Fortin brings a wealth of corporate financial, claims knowledge and people leadership experience to his new role within On Side. Prior to joining On Side, Alain spent 18 years in senior finance leadership positions including with BMO, Caisse de Dépôt (CDPQ), and National Bank. Prior to this, Alain held senior positions with an Asset Management subsidiary for Intact Financial Corporation and later on, the claims side of the business. Fortin will continue reporting to Craig Hogarth, CEO.

About On Side Restoration

On Side Restoration is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration company with 40 branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For the past 40 years the company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, their 24 hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate On Side Restoration’s extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and leverage their 13,000+ pieces of specialty equipment. On Side Restoration is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

