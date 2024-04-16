Origin and Cause Announces the Appointment of Ryan Dobson as Vice President of Western Canada

CALGARY, AB, APRIL 16, 2024/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Dobson, CFEI, CVFI as the new Vice President of Western Canada.

In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for overseeing operations in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. He will supply leadership and strategic vision with a primary focus will be on driving growth in these vital markets and improving business operations and client service.

Ryan brings over 25 years of investigative experience to the position, with both Origin and Cause and the Calgary Police Service. During his tenure with the Police Service, Ryan was awarded the Exemplary Service Medal. He has investigated over 1,000 residential, commercial and vehicle fires and/or explosions and has been utilized by public agencies, insurers, and the Alberta Crown Prosecutors Office to conduct and assist with civil and criminal investigations. For the past several years, Ryan has also served in a leadership role, managing operations for Origin and Cause in Alberta and British Columbia.

“Ryan has played a pivotal role in our expansion into Western Canada, and with his knowledge of the marketplace, Ryan is well-positioned to lead our continued efforts in these regions, further strengthening our presence,” said Origin and Cause President, Mazen Habash. “He has shown himself to be a strong leader and deeply committed to delivering results and exceeding client expectations. I have every confidence that he will excel in his new role and make significant contributions to our continued success in Western Canada.”

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 35 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.