Origin and Cause Expands Structural Forensics Services in Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, MAR. 24, 2021/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause is excited to announce the expansion of its Structural Forensics services into Western Canada.

Origin and Cause established its Structural Forensics services in 2015 with a focus on structural assessment and repairs. Over the years, that suite of suite of services has expanded to accommodate the broad range of clients seeking assistance, including those from the insurance, legal and construction sectors.

The geographic reach of Origin and Cause’s Structural Forensics services has likewise increased since its inception to encompass Northern Ontario, Eastern and Atlantic Canada, and now, Alberta and British Columbia with the hiring of three new experts in Edmonton and Vancouver: Amir Jamshidi, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.E., Massoud Fallah, M.Sc., EIT and Naz Abba, M.Arch., B.Comm., B.A.

“The expansion of Structural Forensics services into Western Canada is a move largely guided by our clients and our desire to anticipate and meet their evolving needs,” said Ken Swan, VP Western Canada. “The Structural Forensics team has been hugely successful and we are proud to offer local services to our clients in Alberta and British Columbia.”

“The demand for our skillset and services in the Western provinces has been encouraging,” said Structural Forensics Practice Lead & Consulting Engineer, Yasser Korany. “For some time, it has been clear that we need boots on the ground, and we are very proud of the team we have built locally to support our clients in Western Canada. We are very fortunate to have Amir, Naz and Masoud join the Origin and Cause family.”

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.