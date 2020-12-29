Origin and Cause Proud Recipient of Appreciation Award from RCMP

WINNIPEG, MB, DEC. 29, 2020/insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause is the proud recipient of a Services Appreciation Award from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police: “In recognition of your professionalism and assistance to the ‘D’ Division Major Crimes Unit with the murder investigation, Project Dispute. Your efforts ultimately led to 1st Degree Murder charges being laid which brought closure to the victim’s family and friends.”

This prestigious award follows an investigation in which Origin and Cause worked alongside the RCMP Forensic Science and Identification Services (FS&IS) team to process a fire scene linked to a violent crime. Origin and Cause has a long history of working alongside public agencies and departments, a service that it values and takes extremely seriously.

“This is a big win for the team,” said Western Canada Manager Ken Swan. “Over the years, we have been involved in many complex scene investigations, but in all my experience, this one stands out. There are so many moving parts to an investigation like this; I’m very proud of our team for the way they came together. As always, it was a pleasure working with the RCMP. It was truly a collaborative effort and as complete and thorough an investigation as I’ve ever been a part of. No stone was left unturned.”

“We are honoured by the trust placed in us by the RCMP and grateful to have been able to assist them in achieving a positive outcome in an otherwise tragic situation,” said Origin and Cause President Mazen Habash. “We hope that justice is served and this helps bring some closure to the family.”

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.