Origin and Cause Welcomes Simon Nguyen to Structural Forensics Group in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, AUGUST 9, 2022 /insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to welcome Simon Nguyen, P.Eng., P.E., S.E. to the Structural Forensics Group in Calgary, Alberta.

Simon is a licensed professional engineer in Alberta, British Columbia, California and Illinois. He specializes in forensic structural investigations and the rehabilitation and restoration of existing structures. His experience also consists of new building design, tenant improvement, structural repair, structural remodeling, and special structural design. Simon is practiced in the analysis and design of all major structural materials: wood, steel, concrete, and masonry, and possesses sound knowledge of the Canadian and US building and design codes, including NBCC Part 4, the CSA standards, ASCE-7.

“Simon is a talented Structural Engineer with a diverse background having worked on a range of different of projects in Canada and the US. His skillset, coupled with a passion for solving problems and willingness to take on challenges, lead me to believe that Simon will be an invaluable addition, especially as demand for our structural services in Alberta continues to grow. We’re thrilled to have him join our team. Welcome to Origin and Cause, Simon!”

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Dobson, Branch Manager and Fire & Explosion Investigator

(403) 804-9096

rdobson@origin-and-cause.com

Simon Nguyen, Forensic Structural Engineer

(587) 839-0741

snguyen@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.