Pario Appoints Mackenzie Matthews as Regional Director, Business Development

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 14, 2024/insPRESS/ – Pario is excited to announce the addition of Mackenzie Matthews as Regional Director, Business Development.

With over 5 years of experience, Mackenzie has demonstrated her skills in building strong client relationships to drive retention and engagement. Mackenzie previously worked in a marketing capacity for a large national insurer before developing her expertise in the SaaS/technology sector. Excited to leverage this knowledge, she brings a strategic mindset and customer-centric approach to business development initiatives.

Based out of Pario’s Toronto location, Mackenzie will play a key role in supporting business development and client relations in downtown Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. She is recognized for consistently delivering exceptional results through positive client relationships.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Matthews joining Pario’s Business Development team,” says Yvonne Hird, National Vice President, Business Development. “Her diverse background and track record of client satisfaction will make her a valued member of our team, and support Pario’s continued growth in the Greater Toronto Area.”

Reporting to Yvonne Hird, Ms. Matthews can be contacted at mackenzie.matthews@pario.ca or 519-546-7452.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888-467-2370 x1245

E: len.copp@scm.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President, National Operations

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental sciences and consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit https://www.pario.ca.