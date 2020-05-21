Pario enhances Concord architectural drafting team with two new hires

CONCORD, ON, MAY 20, 2020/InsPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of two new architectural technology experts to the Concord drafting team.

Annette Koczian is joining the team from a Toronto engineering firm where she held the title of Architectural Technologist. Ms. Koczian holds an Advanced Diploma in Architectural Technology from George Brown College and has considerable experience revising architectural drawings and designing plumbing & electrical drawings. She has also performed freelance work creating and building wall sections for custom residential homes.

Faraz Sharief is joining Pario’s team from an Architectural design company in Toronto, where he worked as an Architectural Technologist. Mr. Sharief received an Advanced Diploma in Architectural Technology from Humber College and has worked on both designing and improving upon various interior and exterior designs. Also, he prepared working drawings and presentation drawings for clients and contractors. Mr. Sarief also has experience working as a Field Technician through his time with a regional engineering consulting firm.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Koczian and Mr. Sharief,” said Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations for Pario. “We look forward to seeing what their collaborative approach brings to the team through their experience and in-depth knowledge.”

Based out of Pario’s Concord location, Ms. Koczian and Mr. Sharief can be contacted at 905-857-7979, or by their respective emails at annette.koczian@pario.ca & faraz.sharief@pario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.