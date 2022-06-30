Pario Expands Engineering Team with Forensic Mechanic, O’Darrell Poole

CONCORD, ON, JUNE 30, 2022/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), Canada’s national provider of forensic engineering and environmental sciences services, is pleased to announce the addition of O’Darrell Poole as Forensic Mechanic. In this role, Mr. Poole will be serving clients across Canada, investigating vehicle accidents for our legal and insurance clients including our growing need for SIU investigations.

Licensed as a mechanic for nearly 30 years, Mr. Poole brings experience and expertise with high- performance automobiles, automobile repair and service, mechanical systems service, heavy-vehicle repair, and vehicle component failure testing. Following a lengthy career in the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, Mr. Poole made the transition to accident reconstruction as a forensic mechanic.

Mr. Poole’s work in forensic engineering allows him to bridge the gap between mechanics, data, and physical testing to establish an accident’s root cause and help identify any potential fraud. His experience gives him a rare perspective of motor vehicles, their makeup, dynamics, and operational characteristics. He combines this expertise with remarkable skills in data interpretation to present an independent recount of the facts surrounding an accident.

As our Forensic Mechanic, Mr. Poole reports to Alan Morris, Pario’s National Director, Accident Reconstruction/Biomechanics and Fire Investigation, and also, to Mark Milner, Pario’s Vice President, Engineering.

“I am delighted to welcome O’Darrell to Pario,” says Mark Milner, Vice President, Engineering. “We are always looking for new ways we can help our clients. O’Darrell brings a unique skill set to the team. His expertise is rare and greatly lacking in our industry. He will be a key player in our ongoing growth and expansion.”

Based out of Pario’s Concord location, Mr. Poole can be contacted at 647-776-8947 or by email at ODarrell.Poole@pario.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 888-467-2370

E: len.copp@scm.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President of National Operations

T: 888-762-4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.