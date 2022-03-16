Pario Expands Western Canada Team with the Addition of Kenneth Suk

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth Suk as Regional Director, Business Development – Western Canada, effective March 7, 2022.

The introduction of Kenneth Suk aligns with Pario’s expansion to serve a growing client demand in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. An experienced professional, Mr. Suk is known for building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and industry executives. On Pario’s behalf, he will work proactively with clients to offer solutions that minimize both cost and risk. He will be a responsive partner, to help clients understand the root cause of system, material, building failures, and environmental losses.

Mr. Suk comes to Pario with over 30 years of experience in Business Development. Before taking on this role with Pario, he worked in business development, management, and leadership for one of Canada’s top residential and commercial services companies. He is certified in Fundamentals of Successful Project Management, Conflict Resolution, IICRC Smoke & Odor Damage Mitigation, and is a Certified Instructor with the Alberta Insurance Council. He holds his B.Sc. in Business Administration and Communications from Biola University.

“Kenneth Suk’s specific skills and business development experience make him an ideal addition to our roster,” says Denise Gaeta, VP of National Business Development. “With talented professionals like Mr. Suk at the helm, we look forward to seeing continued growth serving clients in Western Canada.”

Based out of Pario’s Calgary location, Mr. Suk can be contacted at 403.702.0733 or by email at ken.suk@pario.ca. He reports to Denise Gaeta.

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 888-467-2370

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President of National Operations

T: 888-762-4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, chemical and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.