Pario Takes a Stand on Quality for Their Clients

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 5, 2021/insPRESS/ – Today Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario) announced its ISO 9001:2008/ISO 9001:2015 certification. The ISO certification is recognized around the world as an internationally accepted quality management system.

Pario’s decision to pursue ISO certification began with its awareness for the need to maintain top tier quality and consistency in the face of national growth. The certification process included over 56 auditing activities that considered the scope of Pario’s Quality Management System and processes, leadership and commitment, customer focus, and control of production and service. The experience led to improved planning, more effective decision-making, and stronger relationships with stakeholders. In addition, the commitment to quality has placed Pario on a firm footing as the company looks to 2021.

“Pario’s culture has always been one of continuous improvement,” says Len Copp, President at Pario. “Achieving this certification reflects the team’s risk-based thinking and its focus on lasting solutions for clients and employees.”

With ISO certification, there is a competitive advantage thanks to increased efficiency in file work-flow processes, proven consistency in service performance regardless of location across Canada, and streamlined, effective communications. Clients can also be reassured that the service they receive meets quality standards that are independently measured, evaluated, and approved on an annual basis by an independent auditor.

ISO also reflects Pario’s commitment to providing employees with the tools and resources to succeed in their career. Employees have complete clarity in their day-to-day work processes and procedures, and structure that eliminates redundant tasks. They also thrive in a framework that encourages effective communication with each other and their clients.

“We are passionately committed to representing our industry as the preeminent engineering and environmental loss services firm,” adds Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations. “Achieving this certification is a powerful tool for gaining insight into our business and providing intelligence into our operations and client performance.”

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: len.copp@scm.ca

Martin Grech

Senior Vice President, National Operations

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences

T: 888‑762‑4667

E: martin.grech@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Structural Engineers, and Chemists supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information visit http://www.pario.ca.