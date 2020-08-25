Pario Welcomes Abrar Khan to the London Office

LONDON, ON, AUGUST 25, 2020/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Abrar Khan to their staff as a Structural Forensic Engineer.

Mr. Khan holds a Master of Engineering Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Western Ontario. He comes to Pario with over ten years of experience working in structural design, forensic analysis, and repair & restoration.

Over his career, Mr. Khan has developed an outstanding reputation working in both Structural and Geotechnical Engineering. Mr. Khan has gained considerable experience in structural analysis and assuring compliance with building codes and standards from his work with a national engineering firm. Further, he developed experience as a Project Engineer working for an international engineering consulting firm. Through that work, he has developed specialized, hands-on experience providing wind-loading analyses for structures, cladding, and wind turbines.

As a Geotechnical Engineer, Mr. Khan has practical experience in site assessments and monitoring, specifically, preparing and testing soil samples, soil analysis and classification, and material selection. Through this work, he has garnered experience working with producers situated in the oilsands.

“We’re excited to be bringing Abrar on, here at Pario,” said Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations for Pario. “His experience in structural engineering, combined with his specialized experience working with wind analyses, will prove to be an invaluable asset to Pario.”

Based out of Pario’s London location, Mr. Khan can be contacted at 519-759-0956, or by e-mail at abrar.khan@pario.ca.

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.