Pario Welcomes Alessandro Ciccone to the Toronto Office

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Alessandro Ciccone as Business Development Manager.

Mr. Ciccone comes to Pario with over nine years of business development, marketing, and strategic sales experience. Prior to this position with Pario, he served as Business Development Manager and Technology Sales Manager for a multinational risk management, insurance brokerage, and advisory company. He was the key account manager, supporting over 150 North American clients, coordinating all sales activities (including negotiation, review, delivery, and historical reference), and supporting company branding development.

Mr. Ciccone holds additional experience as a Sales and Customer Service Insurance Broker for a national home and auto insurance company where he prepared, bound, and maintained insurance policies while building brand loyalty and awareness in the Ontario market.

Mr. Ciccone holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Business Management, with a Major in Marketing Management. He also has an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration and Marketing.

Denise Gaeta, VP National Business Development, and Martin Grech, SVP National Operations, are thrilled to have Alessandro join the Pario team. “He will be a strong asset and fantastic addition to our group,” says Gaeta. “We are looking forward to a strong 2021 together.”

Based out of Pario’s Toronto location, Mr. Ciccone can be contacted at 905-857-7979 or by e-mail at alessandro.ciccone@pario.ca.



For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information visit http://www.pario.ca.