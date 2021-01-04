Pario Welcomes Anas Ashi to the Edmonton Office

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Anas Ashi to their staff as a Structural Forensic Engineer.

Mr. Ashi holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering Degree from Concordia University in Montreal. He comes to Pario with over six years of experience working in structural design, repair & restoration, and site surveying and inspection.

During his career, Mr. Ashi has been involved in a wide variety of projects from conducting topographical and legal site surveys, to leading site investigations for evaluating the extent of fire, water, and vehicle impact damage to buildings. He gained considerable experience working for a regional forensic engineering firm where he coordinated building restoration projects from start to finish, reviewed building codes for professional comment on installations, and prepared condition assessment reports.

Mr. Ashi is licensed as a Professional Engineer in both Alberta and British Columbia with APEGA and EGBC, respectively. He specializes in structural design, building restoration, national and regional building codes, and site inspections.

“We are very pleased to welcome Anas to the team,” said Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations for Pario. “Anas’ experience makes him an ideal addition to our team in Western Canada and will continue to emphasize our dedication to providing exceptional customer service.”

Based out of Pario’s Edmonton location, Mr. Ashi can be contacted at 587.545.8028 or by e-mail at anas.ashi@pario.ca.

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@pario.ca

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical, and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit http://www.pario.ca.