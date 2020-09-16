Pario Welcomes Eli Vandersluis to the Toronto Office

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 16, 2020/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Eli Vandersluis to their staff as a Forensic Engineer.

Mr. Vandersluis holds both a Master’s degree and his Ph.D. in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from Ryerson University. He comes to Pario having just completing his Ph.D., where he acquired considerable technical skills and knowledge in the following: failure analysis; metallography; microscopy; X-ray diffraction; casting, machining, and heat treatment; and mechanical, thermal, and electrical property testing.

Over his university career, Mr. Vandersluis has garnered exceptional technical experience in materials and metallurgical engineering, publishing over 30 academic papers on the subject. As a part of his Doctorate, Mr. Vandersluis conducted an end-to-end systematic metallurgical investigation of A1 cylinder heads, improving heat transfer by 40% and reducing premature failure for industrial partners. He also served as an Instructor, teaching Materials Science Fundamentals to a multi-disciplinary undergraduate class of over 80 students, emphasizing the practical application of concepts and procedures.

Mr. Vandersluis has conducted extensive research, led laboratory sessions, and taught course-specific theory regarding metallography, mechanical testing, and the heat treatment of A1 alloys and steels. He served on the Board of Trustees for ASM International, where he created educational content highlighting Forensic Engineering for students and is the Founding Executive of the Material Advantage Ryerson Chapter.

Mr. Vandersluis will be working within the Materials Department in Toronto, Ontario, alongside Senior Forensic Engineer, Martin Lazarek. Together, with the team, they will be manning the Materials laboratory where they will conduct investigations into material and component failures causing damage, loss and personal injury.

“We can’t wait to see what Eli brings to Pario,” said Martin Grech, Senior Vice President of National Operations for Pario. “To say that his educational and research acumen are impressive would be an understatement. His knowledge and in-depth experience in metallurgical investigation and failure analysis will be an invaluable asset to Pario.”

Mr. Vandersluis can be contacted at 289-342-0483, or by e-mail at eli.vandersluis@pario.ca.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of Electrical, Mechanical, Material, Chemical and Structural Engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries.