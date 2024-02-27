Pario Welcomes Fire Expert Timothy Lee

VANCOUVER, BC, FEBRUARY 27, 2024/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), Canada’s national provider of forensic engineering and environmental sciences services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Lee as Senior Fire Investigator. Mr. Lee’s appointment represents an important addition to the Pario team as the company grows a significant client portfolio in British Columbia.

Mr. Lee is known as a dynamic, value-driven leader. He has maintained an extensive career in fire service for over 30 years across multiple regions. Since 2007, he has worked as a Professional Fire and Explosion Investigator and is frequently in demand as an expert in all aspects of fire investigation, management, and safety protocols. Mr. Lee has investigated over 1200 fire and water loss incidents including vehicles, vessels, structures, railway equipment, specialized equipment, and wildland-urban interfaces. In his new role at Pario, Mr. Lee will report to Mark Milner, VP of Engineering.

“Tim is a proven expert in fire investigations with an impressive track record of success,” says Mr. Milner. “His diverse background and experience in both leadership and education will be key in providing best-in-class services to the clients that depend on Pario.”

“I’m very pleased to be joining the Pario team,” says Mr. Lee. “Pario is already recognized across Canada for the quality of their experts. I’m passionate about leading the charge in fire investigation services and delivering exceptional value in the important work that we do.”

With a focus on local talent and expert availability, Pario continues to enhance their presence and scale of operations across the Western region.

Based out of Pario’s Vancouver location, Mr. Lee can be contacted at 604-866-0688 or by email at tim.lee@pario.ca.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s full-service environmental consulting—spill response, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification, peer review, and subrogation—provide clients with immediate solutions and insight for the most appropriate approach to file closure. Pario also provides focused and responsive consulting service to the insurance, risk management, transportation, and legal industries. For more information, visit https://www.pario.ca.