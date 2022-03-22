Pario Welcomes Industry Expert Alan Morris

CONCORD, ON, MARCH 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), one of Canada’s top providers of specialized engineering and environmental services, is pleased to announce the addition of Alan Morris, Ph.D. (Eng.), P.Eng., as National Director, Accident Reconstruction/Biomechanics and Fire Investigation. Dr. Morris will support all aspects of operational effectiveness, recommend optimal service solutions for clients, oversee key performance indicators for his teams, and assist with national growth.

Dr. Morris is a highly accomplished professional with a track record of advancing biomechanical engineering and accident reconstruction services to the insurance and risk management industries. He has been instrumental in driving new innovations in the investigation of speed impact, impact orientation, and restraint-systems resulting in injury. He specializes in vehicle data and computer simulation, driver perception-reaction time, occupant injury analysis, and probability assessments, as well as mechanical failure analysis.

Recognized for his research and experience, Dr. Morris is frequently called upon to testify as an expert witness in both Ontario civil and criminal courts. He is also a published author of the book “EMG Driven Musculoskeletal Simulation of the Human Lower Body: A Biomechanical and Electromyographic Study.” He contributes regularly to industry magazines and leads sector education as a presenter at national conferences and symposiums.

“We’re in a world where forensic engineering has never been more relevant or strategic for our clients,” says Mark Milner, Vice President of Engineering at Pario. “I’m thrilled to have Alan join our team to apply his tremendous insight and experience to support our clients with the facts surrounding a claim.”

Based out of Pario’s Concord location, Dr. Morris can be contacted at 647-897-6266 or by email at alan.morris@pario.ca.

