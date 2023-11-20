ParioQuantify Announces Jeff Boscoe as National Property Specialist

CALGARY, AB, NOVEMBER 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Boscoe as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Boscoe comes to ParioQuantify after over 15 years of large loss appraisals, estimating, valuations, project management, building consulting of restoration and construction projects for commercial and residential properties.

Jeff brings a wealth of experience which includes but is not limited to: Construction Project Management, Estimating, Negotiations, Dispute Resolutions, Damage Assessment and Tendering.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Boscoe to the ParioQuantify team,” says Derek Ogonoski, Director, Western Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Boscoe’s experience is an excellent addition to our team and to the continued growth and development in the Calgary and surrounding regions.”

“With the addition of Mr. Boscoe, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to have Mr. Boscoe on board with the vast experience he brings to our team.”

Servicing Calgary and the surrounding areas, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Calgary location, Mr. Boscoe can be contacted at 587.899.9491, or by email at jeff.boscoe@parioquantify.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit http://www.parioquantify.ca.