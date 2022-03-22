ParioQuantify Welcomes Alan Zyla as National Property Specialist

REGINA, SK, MARCH 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – ParioQuantify, Canada’s leading provider of post-loss appraisal services, is pleased to announce the addition of Alan Zyla as National Property Specialist.

Mr. Zyla comes to ParioQuantify after over 40 years of large loss appraisal, restoration, and construction-related work as a project manager in the insurance restoration industry. He specializes in residential, commercial, strata, hotels, and restaurant losses. Alan was the former Associate Director for a Canadian Appraisal Firm; with this, he brings a wealth of experience, including building construction project management, Estimating, Negotiations, Dispute Resolutions, and damage assessment/Critical Path.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Zyla to the ParioQuantify team,” says Derek Ogonoski, Director, Western Canada for ParioQuantify. “Mr. Zyla’s experience will be an excellent addition to our team and will contribute to the continued growth and development in Saskatchewan and surrounding regions.”

“With the addition of Mr. Zyla, we reaffirm our commitment to providing outstanding damage assessments and auditing services to the region,” says Kevin Hengstler, Vice President, National Operations at ParioQuantify. “We’re excited to have Mr. Zyla on board with the vast experience he brings to our team.”

Servicing all the Regina, Saskatchewan, and based out of ParioQuantify’s Regina, SK location, Mr. Zyla can be contacted at 639-382-0841, or by email at alan.zyla@parioquantify.ca.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Len Copp

President

T: 780.930.5190

E: len.copp@scm.ca

ParioQuantify provides third-party appraisal and non-vested interest appraisal of any size property loss for both residential and commercial property. Comprised of our National Team of Property Appraisers with extensive experience in appraisal, construction, and disaster restoration, ParioQuantify is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to relying solely on contractor estimates. Our team can provide a timely, independent, and accurate cost assessment of damages from emergency mitigation to repair or complete rebuild anywhere in North America. For more information on ParioQuantify, please visit the website http://www.parioquantify.ca.