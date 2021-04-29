Partner for success with FIRST Canada at the 2021 IBAA Virtual Convention

TORONTO, ON, APR. 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – Partner for success with FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, and elevate your client payment experience. Learn more about offering all payment methods using one streamlined process via a completely customizable Payment Options Form and digital workflow at the 2021 IBAA Virtual Convention.

FIRST Canada is proud to continue its support of IBAA as a Copper sponsor of IBAA and a Platinum exhibitor at the 2021 IBAA Virtual Convention, taking place Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Speak to Tas Kurji, vice president industry relations and strategic partnerships; Alex Husain, regional sales manager; and Brett Stafford, relationship manager to discover how a partnership with FIRST Canada can revolutionize your client payment experience.

Tas Kurji

VP, Industry and

Partner Relations Alex Husain

Regional Sales Manager Brett Stafford

Relationship Manager

When:

Monday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The FIRST Canada team looks forward to seeing you there, virtually.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $45 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647-308-4944