Partner for success with FIRST Canada at the 2021 IBAA Virtual Convention

April 29, 2021   by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

TORONTO, ON, APR. 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – Partner for success with FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, and elevate your client payment experience. Learn more about offering all payment methods using one streamlined process via a completely customizable Payment Options Form and digital workflow at the 2021 IBAA Virtual Convention.

 

 

Partner for success

  • Offer all payment methods at the point of sale with one streamlined process via our customizable Payment Options Form
  • Protect your client relationship
  • Offer comprehensive payment options directly from your BMS, Policy Works, Applied Epic® or Vertafore SIG
  • Integrate payment options into your portal, website, or app with FIRST Canada APIs
  • Enhance your client experience and broker brand
  • Close business faster with a completely digital workflow

 

FIRST Canada is proud to continue its support of IBAA as a Copper sponsor of IBAA and a Platinum exhibitor at the 2021 IBAA Virtual Convention, taking place Monday, May 10, and Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Speak to Tas Kurji, vice president industry relations and strategic partnerships; Alex Husain, regional sales manager; and Brett Stafford, relationship manager to discover how a partnership with FIRST Canada can revolutionize your client payment experience.

Tas Kurji
VP, Industry and
Partner Relations		 Alex Husain
Regional Sales Manager		 Brett Stafford
Relationship Manager

 

When:  

Monday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The FIRST Canada team looks forward to seeing you there, virtually.

 

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $45 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin
SVP Marketing & Communications
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca  
647-308-4944

